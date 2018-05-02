Senegal's Souleymane Camara set for 12th season at Montpellier

Senegal forward Souleymane Camara was part of the Montpellier team that won the French league title in 2012

Senegal forward Souleymane Camara says he is delighted with the chance to play into his twelfth season at Montpellier.

The 35-year-old has agreed a new one-year contract which will keep him at the French club until 2019.

He has now made 398 appearances only Pascal Baills has made more with 429 and his 71 goals is bettered only by Laurent Blanc's 84.

"Like every year, it's a great pleasure to continue the adventure with Montpellier," said Camara.

"Everyone has his destiny and my destiny is to be here today, I am really happy to continue here."

Camara initially joined Montpellier on a season-long loan in July 2007 from rivals Nice, but has stayed with the club ever since.

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin is particularly excited to keep Camara for another season and for his continuing contribution.

"I'm glad that the technical staff decided that we extend his stay," Nicollin told the club website.

"I believe he will still bring us his desire and his experience next season. To know that he is going to play his 12th season with us is a very beautiful thing.

"He may not be able to do it this season with his injury, but he has his sights on 400 matches for the club and why not overtake Pascal Baills? But do not tell him too much otherwise he will not will not play next year (smile).

"But seriously, I'm really happy that Souleymane has extended his adventure with us. This is the sign that we keep the connection with our experienced players."

Camara was an integral part of the Montpellier squad that sealed promotion to the French top tier in 2009 and helped the club to their only French League title in 2012.

He has seven goals in 36 appearances for Senegal and played for the Teranga Lions at the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2002, 2006 and 2012 African Cup of Nations tournaments.