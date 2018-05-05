Welsh Cup: Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads (Sun)

Aberystwyth avenged a a 5-1 defeat at Connah's Quay with a 4-2 victory at Park Avenue in January

Welsh Cup final: Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: Latham Park, Newtown Date: Sunday, 6 May Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Connah's Quay will be without captain Callum Morris for Sunday's Welsh Cup final against Aberystwyth Town in Newtown.

Morris is suspended after he received a straight red card in Nomads' defeat at Cefn Druids in their final game of the regular Welsh Premier League season.

Striker Michael Bakare is expected to be fit despite suffering a knock against Druids.

Aberystwyth, who finished ninth in the league, have a full squad available.

Connah's Quay, managed by Andy Morrison, finished third in the league and are already guaranteed an automatic place in next season's Europa League following Bangor City's demotion from the top flight.

European incentive

A first Welsh Cup final victory for Nomads at Latham Park would see Bala Town, who finished fourth, also qualifying automatically for Europe.

Nomads' only previous Welsh Cup final appearance was in 1998, when they lost on penalties to Bangor.

Their manager that day was Nev Powell, now Aberystwyth Town's director of football.

Aberystwyth, beaten finalists in 2009 and 2014, won their only Welsh Cup in 1900 when legendary Welsh international Leigh Richmond Roose was their goalkeeper.

Opponents' viewpoints

"We've had a good season," Nomads midfielder Jay Owen told BBC Radio Cymru's Ar y Marc programme.

"We're pretty confident but we all know anything can happen in a cup final."

Aberystwyth's 19-year-old midfielder Jack Rimmer said the final was a "huge" occasion for himself and the Seasiders.

"I've grown up watching Aber and I went to the final four years ago [the 3-2 loss to New Saints] up in Wrexham," he said.

"To be playing in one is a big honour."