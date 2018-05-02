West Ham striker Andy Carroll apologises to manager David Moyes following row

Andy Carroll returned to training on Wednesday

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has apologised and returned to training after a row with manager David Moyes.

Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday's match against Manchester City.

Moyes made a triple substitution during the game, a 4-1 defeat, and Carroll headed to the dressing room early.

It is understood he was sent home after he refused to apologise on Monday. The club now considers the matter settled.

Javier Hernandez, Joao Mario and Arthur Masuaku were sent on in the second half against City, leaving a frustrated Carroll to depart for the dressing room and not return before full-time.

Speaking after the match, Moyes said: "It's something I'll deal with. In this situation what you need is everybody to be a team member, so if he has done that, I'll look at it and I'll deal with it."

West Ham are three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with three games to play.

They travel to Leicester on Saturday (15:00 BST) for their next match.