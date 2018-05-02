Alex Tettey: Norwich City midfielder signs new two-year contract

Alex Tettey has made 177 appearances for Norwich City since being signed by Chris Hughton from Rennes in 2012

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey has signed a new two-year contract with the Championship club.

The 32-year-old Ghana-born Norway international is now tied to Carrow Road until the summer of 2020.

"It's good news for the group, for the club and for Alex," said Canaries head coach Daniel Farke.

"Alex is 100% one of our key players. We have a young group so need experienced players who are able to lead and help them develop."

Tettey has made 27 of his total 177 appearances for Norwich this season to help the Canaries reach 12th in the Championship table.