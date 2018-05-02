Lukasz Fabianski: Swansea goalkeeper voted supporters' player of the season

Fabianski has made over 140 appearances for Swansea City since joining from Arsenal in 2014

Swansea City keeper Lukasz Fabianski is putting World Cup thoughts on hold as he targets Premier League survival.

The Polish number one stopper was the overwhelming winner of Swansea City's Supporters' Player of the Season.

However he is purely concentrating on Swansea winning enough points from their last three games to stay up.

"When the World Cup comes and the preparation starts I will think about it, but at the moment the main focus is on Swansea," said the 33-year-old.

"Staying in the Premier League is an obvious target. We have to give our best, believe in our abilities, believe in our game and go for it."

Swansea are 17th in the Premier League, a point above the relegation zone with Saturday's game at Bournemouth followed by crucial home matches against fellow strugglers Southampton and Stoke City.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper said: "I am very confident we can do it. For me the main thing and the main focus is on the game against Bournemouth.

"That is the big one, we should all focus on that game because winning that game and getting three points will be massive for us."

According to Fabianski the message from manager Carlos Carvalhal had been to "keep calm."

"We are still in a position where everything is up to us," said the Polish international. "We are still above the drop zone with three games left, two of them at home.

"We just have to look after ourselves we cannot look at what is above us. When it comes to the situation we find ourselves in, just remain calm work hard in training and do our best."

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew collected three awards, including Players' Player of the Year whilst Welsh international Connor Roberts won best newcomer.