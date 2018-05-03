Kenya appoint Sebastien Migne as new coach

Frenchman Sebastien Migne (left) was presented as the new Kenya coach by federation president Nick Mwendwa

Frenchman Sebastien Migne has been appointed as the new coach of Kenya's national team on a three-year deal.

The 45-year-old replaces Belgian Paul Put who stepped down for personal reasons in February after just three months in the job.

Migne quit as coach of Congo Brazzaville at the end of March after a year in charge of the Red Devils.

His first major task will be to lead the Harambee starts to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Kenya lost their opening Group F qualifier 2-1 in Sierra Leone and their next game is hosting Ghana in September.

That game is followed by back-to-back ties with neighbours Ethiopia.