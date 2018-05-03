Sam Saunders: Wycombe Wanderers midfielder signs new one-year contract

Sam Saunders spent more than seven years with Brentford before joining Wycombe in January 2017

Veteran midfielder Sam Saunders has signed a new one-year deal with Wycombe Wanderers after helping the club win automatic promotion to League One.

The 34-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

Wycombe are guaranteed to finish third in League Two, regardless of their result in their final match against Stevenage on Saturday.

"To have him on board for another year is another important step for us," Ainsworth told the club website.

"Sam is a hugely important player for us, both in terms of his ability on the pitch and the experience he brings to the changing room, having spent a lot of his career in League One and the Championship."