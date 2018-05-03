Lee Hodges: Truro City's 'journey' is over after National league South play-off loss

Lee Hodges' Truro City side have had the best season in their history

Truro City boss Lee Hodges has hailed his players after they lost in the first round of the National League South play-offs.

The White Tigers went down 3-1 after extra time at Hampton and Richmond.

Andrew Neal's early goal was cancelled out by Jack Cook, while City's Connor Riley-Lowe had a penalty saved in extra time and a second penalty appeal for Truro was waved away.

Bradley Hudson-Odoi scored twice in the second extra period to seal the win.

"We've been on a journey this year," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"To get the most amount of points the club has ever got, to make the FA Cup first round, to get to the play-offs after being favourites to get relegated, it's some achievement that these boys have done this season."

Hodges says the referee's decision not to send off the player who gave away the penalty, which Riley-Lowe missed, could have changed the game.

"We did miss the penalty but I felt it was a goalscoring opportunity six yards out and the boy tackles him from behind. It should have been a straight red card and it could have been different.

"He took the easy option and gave the yellow, but who was to say we would have gone on to win playing against 10 men, but it was a big moment in the game and you would have hoped that he would have made the correct call."