Premiership play-off first leg: Newry City v Carrick Rangers (Fri)

Danske Bank Irish Premiership play-off 1st leg Date: Friday 4 May Venue: Newry Showgrounds Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Latest score, match report and video highlights on BBC Sport website

Newry City boss Darren Mullen believes his team are the underdogs in their Premiership play-off against Carrick Rangers, but says he still expects a positive result.

The sides meet in Friday's first leg at the Newry Showgrounds with the return game next Wednesday.

Newry are seeking to secure a fourth promotion in five seasons.

Carrick avoided automatic relegation to the Championship with wins in their final two league matches.

The Amber Army won last year's play-off against Institute to preserve their top flight status.

Newry entered the fifth tier of the Irish League in the 2013/14 season after the club's IFA membership was terminated following a High Court winding-up order.

The Newry City that re-entered the league do not have any legal connections to the old club, but they play in the same colours and at the same ground.

They were promoted to the Championship last season following a play-off victory against Armagh City.

Mullen, 46, admits that he was not focused on achieving promotion at the start of the season but believes his side are good enough to secure a return to the top tier.

"We have done our homework. They will come in as favourites but I know that we will be up to the challenge," he said.

Carrick were at the bottom of the Premiership table with two games remaining but away wins against Glentoran and Warrenpoint moved them above Ballinamallard in the final standings.

Manager David McAlinden will be hoping for a repeat of last year's play-off when Carrick defeated Institute 5-2 on aggregate.

"We have had them watched over the last number of weeks in preparation," says McAlinden.

"So thankfully we are able to use this information now and I hope that will stand by us in the games."