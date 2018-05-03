John Welsh: Preston midfielder to leave club at end of season

John Welsh has not featured for Preston since being sent off in a 1-1 draw with Wolves in February

Preston North End midfielder John Welsh is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has made 143 league appearances in his six seasons with the Lilywhites, scoring three goals.

The former Liverpool trainee helped the club win promotion to the Championship in 2015.

"I join everyone else connected with the club in thanking him for what he has done for Preston," boss Alex Neil told the club website.