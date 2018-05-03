James McKeown: Grimsby Town goalkeeper unsure of future

James McKeown helped Grimsby win promotion back to the Football League in 2016

Grimsby Town goalkeeper James McKeown has said he would "love" to stay at the League Two club but is not sure if he will be there next season.

McKeown, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and BBC Radio Humberside understands Scottish side Motherwell are interested in him.

The ex-Coventry trainee has made 300 league appearances for the Mariners.

"I'm settled here and I enjoy my life but I'm probably at a crossroads because of my age," he said.

"I'd say right now it's 50/50 if I'll be here next season. If it's possible then I'd love to get a deal done but it's not purely down to me."

Boss Michael Jolley says the club are doing "everything they can" to keep their longest-serving player.

"I absolutely want him here next season and we've had some really good discussions with him," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We're well aware that he's a player that is important to us and we're doing everything we can to convince James that we want him to remain here."