Irish Cup Final: Coleraine ready for showpiece final despite title disappointment

Last year's Irish Cup defeat was 'springboard for Bannsiders' - Oran Kearney

Tennent's Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website from 14:00

Oran Kearney says his Coleraine players are fully focused on Saturday's Irish Cup final after the disappointment of missing out on the Premiership title.

Despite losing only once in 38 games, Coleraine were pipped for the title by Crusaders but Kearney says his players are ready for the Cliftonville contest.

"There are so many pluses from the campaign," Kearney told BBC Sport NI.

"We don't want to dismiss what happened last weekend but we're very proud about our efforts this season."

Kearney spoke to his squad at length about last weekend's disappointment at training on Tuesday night.

"We were disappointed with last Saturday. Disappointed when it goes to the last day not to get that wee swing (back to us) and possibly not to throw more into it.

"But we can't complain with the 38 games. That's gone now. Done and dusted and it's all about this Saturday now."

Kearney is convinced that the experience gleaned in last year's 3-0 Irish Cup final defeat by double-winning Linfield was the springboard for this season's outstanding Bannsiders campaign.

"A lot of our success and our steel this season I would attribute to the experiences of last year.

"Our performance wasn't right and yes Linfield were the better side on the day.

"But I did feel that for a lot of our players that one performance would be worth 50 or 60 performances in career terms.

"It has proved that way because it has been a springboard, a catalyst. Really from that point onwards, we haven't looked back."

McConaghie ready for Gormley battle

Bannsiders centre-back Gareth McConaghie could be the man to mark Cliftonville's goal machine Joe Gormley in Saturday's final.

The 29-year-old says a second successive Irish Cup final appearance is somewhat "surreal" two years after he was playing junior football for Dervock.

"If anybody had said to me that I was going to play in two Irish Cup finals, I would have laughed at them," said the Coleraine defender.

"Linfield were just too strong for us on the day last year but the learning curve we took from it was that we got a taste for it and we want more of it."

Gormley hasn't managed a goal in his four outings against Coleraine this season which included a substitute's appearance last December as the Bannsiders won three of those contests with the other game ending in a goalless draw.

"Me and Stevie (O'Donnell) and the rest of the defenders do our best to keep Joe quiet but it's not only Joe. The whole attacking set up at Cliftonville is worthy of scoring any time."