Tranmere Rovers v Ebbsfleet United
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 3Ridehalgh
- 18Ginnelly
- 5McNulty
- 4Sutton
- 15Norburn
- 24Hughes
- 29Cole
- 10Norwood
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 8Harris
- 16Dunn
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 33Monthe
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 27Wilson
- 6Clark
- 8Drury
- 3Connors
- 7Powell
- 4Rance
- 5Winfield
- 9Kedwell
- 28Whitely
- 25Coulson
Substitutes
- 2McCoy
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 23Wabo
- 26Bush
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match report to follow.