Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury boss says links with Ipswich job are 'a compliment'

Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury were beaten by Lincoln in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley last month

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst says speculation linking him to the Ipswich job is a "compliment" to the club.

Hurst has led Shrewsbury to third in League One and they could join Ipswich in the Championship via the play-offs.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it's not nice to be linked with jobs, because it means you're doing something right," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"All I will do is assure people that my focus is very much on trying to be successful and get this club promoted."

The 43-year-old added: "It's just a compliment to everyone here and the season that we've had."

Hurst took Grimsby back to the EFL before moving to Shrewsbury in October 2016 when they were bottom of the third tier.

He says he has had no contact from Ipswich, who have Bryan Klug in caretaker charge following the departure of Mick McCarthy on 11 April.

Asked if he could assure fans he would still be in charge next season, Hurst replied: "I can't honestly answer that - it would be wrong for me to sit here and say that.

"I don't know what's going to happen between now and then.

"All I can honestly say is that I enjoy it here, I've got a good relationship with pretty much everyone at the football club and I want to try and take this club to the Championship."