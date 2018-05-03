Billy Gilmour & Ryan Porteous in Scotland squad for Toulon

Gilmour scored in Chelsea's Youth Cup final win over Arsenal

Chelsea 16-year-old Billy Gilmour has been included in Scotland's Toulon Tournament squad.

The former Rangers midfielder scored in the FA Youth Cup final last week as Chelsea won the trophy for the fifth year running.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, 19, is also called up by head coach Scot Gemmill.

Scotland take on Togo, hosts France and South Korea in the group stage, with their first game on 27 May.

Gemmill is without a number of his regulars from the Under-21 squad since the tournament is for players born in 1997 and later.

West Brom forward Oliver Burke, who has five senior caps, is named, along with Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor, who scored the winner as Scotland beat Brazil in last year's competition.

Everton striker Fraser Hornby, who made his first-team debut in the Europa League this season, is also in the 20-man squad.

Scotland squad: Ross Doohan (Celtic), Robby McCrorie (Rangers); Daniel Harvie (Aberdeen), Jason Kerr (St Johnstone), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Iain Wilson (Kilmarnock); Liam Burt (Rangers), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), Fraser Hornby (Everton), Glenn Middleton (Rangers), Harvey St Clair (Chelsea), Elliot Watt (Wolves); Oliver Burke (West Brom), Michael Johnston (Celtic), Craig Wighton (Dundee), Scott Wright (Aberdeen).