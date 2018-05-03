BBC Sport - Irish Cup final defeat 'the springboard' to Coleraine's superb season - Kearney
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes last season's chastening Irish Cup final defeat by Linfield was "the springboard" to the Bannsiders' superb campaign this term.
Kearney's side missed out on the Irish Premiership title last weekend after a thrilling battle with Crusaders but have another chance for glory in Saturday's cup final against Cliftonville.