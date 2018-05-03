BBC Sport - Irish Cup final defeat 'the springboard' to Coleraine's superb season - Kearney

Cup final defeat 'Coleraine catalyst' - Kearney

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes last season's chastening Irish Cup final defeat by Linfield was "the springboard" to the Bannsiders' superb campaign this term.

Kearney's side missed out on the Irish Premiership title last weekend after a thrilling battle with Crusaders but have another chance for glory in Saturday's cup final against Cliftonville.

Top videos

Video

Cup final defeat 'Coleraine catalyst' - Kearney

  • From the section Irish
Video

Reds in final sounds crazy - Klopp

Video

'A hobby that got out of control' - the half-million match programme collection

Video

Froome expects to win anti-doping case

Video

Am I the right person to support the riders? - Brailsford

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs

Top Stories