Liverpool fans: Merseyside Police thank supporters for 'exceptional' behaviour

Around 5,000 travelling fans were at the Stadio Olimpico for the semi-final

Merseyside Police have praised Liverpool supporters for their "exceptional" behaviour during the club's Champions League semi-final second leg in Rome on Wednesday.

The Anfield club told supporters not to walk to the game at Stadio Olimpico, but the match - which saw Liverpool progress to the final - passed largely without incident off the field.

Chief superintendent Dave Charnock said fans remained in "good spirits" despite long queues to get into the ground because of extra security.

"One Liverpool fan was arrested by Italian police at the turnstiles on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence but we have not been made aware of any other arrests," said Charnock.

Before the tie, Rome Police said they would "guarantee the safety of Liverpool fans" after the first leg at Anfield was marred by an attack on home supporter Sean Cox, who remains in a critical condition.

Two Italian men have been charged over the incident.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play Real Madrid in the final on 26 May after beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate.