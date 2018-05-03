Schools have 'massive' role to play, says SFA's Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay believes there is more than one pathway into senior football for young players

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay believes schools still have a "massive" part to play in the development of young players.

Former Watford and Cardiff manager Mackay, 46, is helming the SFA's Club Academy Scotland programme, which exists separate from schools.

But he cites Liverpool and Scotland's Andy Robertson as an example of how schools can bring on youngsters.

"It's the first taste of football for many young kids," said Mackay.

"It's massively important into terms of our pathway. There are different pathways into football. Some flourish later, some flourish earlier.

"Andy Robertson was at St Ninian's and you look at his pathway - let go [by Celtic] at one point, coming in, working here in the Hampden ticket office, playing for Queen's Park, then getting the move from the lower leagues to Dundee United to England to Hull and then on to the dream move to Liverpool.

Robertson playing for United in 2014

"Initially not playing in the team, when I picked him in November for the [Scotland] team, he was just on the fringes and then managed to get into the team and my goodness the last few months has been sensational."

Robertson's old school from Giffnock take on Cathkin High in Friday's Boys Senior Shield final at Hampden.

"We actually played Cathkin in the final," said Mackay of his experience with St Ambrose in Coatbridge. "Nine of our 11 went pro, me not being one of them I might add.

"Proud that we have a possible Champions League finalist in our midst. I'm really proud of him and the pathway that he's taken through rejection now again to actually get there, so his school should be very proud.

"Obviously, Cathkin have got [Aberdeen and Scotland's] Kenny McLean who's been there - another player that's around the national team.

"We're all in this together to try and make young Scottish players the best they can be so that they can all go and end up playing out there for their country."

'We've got issues at centre-forward'

Club Academy Scotland consists of three levels - Elite, Performance (Progressive) and Performance - with almost half of Scotland's senior clubs represented across the three levels.

Around 70 coaches recently attended a session with former Celtic players Henrik Larsson, Kenny Dalglish and Eric Black aimed at addressing what Mackay sees as a dearth of Scottish strikers.

"Some of it was real gold," Mackay told BBC Scotland.

"We put 10 of Henrik's goals up and he talked through the goals, talked through what he was doing in these situations.

"I challenged the coaches that we need to look for more forwards. Ten, 15 years ago most clubs went down to the 4-3-3 route where one centre-forward was there. That was cutting down from two so a lot of players stopped wanting to play centre-forward. Consequentially, we've got issues at centre-forward nationally at the moment.

"It was challenging the young coaches to make that position something that interests players in that final third."

Larsson and Mackay celebrate a Celtic goal against Berwick Rangers in 1997

Mackay admires the coaching talent currently working in Scotland, citing Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, Motherwell counterpart Stephen Robinson and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes for praise.

And he was asked about the prospect of former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard becoming Rangers manager.

"What excites me is managers that are going to give young Scots players [a chance]," said Mackay.

"Any of the coaches that are prepared to give young Scots a chance, I'm happy with."

