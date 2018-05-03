Bristol Rovers: Ryan Broom, Jonny Burn and Byron Moore released
-
- From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have decided to release three more players when their contracts expire, while defender Daniel Leadbitter has been offered a new deal.
Leadbitter, 27, has made 22 appearances for the Pirates this season.
Centre-back Jonny Burn and midfielders Byron Moore and Ryan Broom follow left-back Lee Brown, whose departure was announced last month.
Marc Bola, Dominic Telford and Ryan Sweeney, on loan from Arsenal and Stoke City, return to their parents clubs.