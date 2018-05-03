Bristol Rovers: Ryan Broom, Jonny Burn and Byron Moore released

From the section

Ryan Sweeney and Dominic Telford have both been on loan from Stoke City at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have decided to release three more players when their contracts expire, while defender Daniel Leadbitter has been offered a new deal.

Leadbitter, 27, has made 22 appearances for the Pirates this season.

Centre-back Jonny Burn and midfielders Byron Moore and Ryan Broom follow left-back Lee Brown, whose departure was announced last month.

Marc Bola, Dominic Telford and Ryan Sweeney, on loan from Arsenal and Stoke City, return to their parents clubs.