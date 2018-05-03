Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender suffers Achilles injury in Europa League semi-final

France international Koscielny went down early in the game at Atletico

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will miss this summer's World Cup after tearing his Achilles during the Europa League semi-final second leg at Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old lost his footing off the ball and was in obvious distress as he clutched his lower leg.

The injury forced the Gunners into a change after just 12 minutes, with Calum Chambers coming on.

France international Koscielny has been nursing an Achilles problem all season.

Arsenal have three games remaining this Premier League campaign, starting with a home against Burnley on Sunday, followed by away games at Leicester and Huddersfield.

France have been drawn alongside Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the World Cup finals, which get under way on 14 June.