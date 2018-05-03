Steven Gerrard would be 'box office' boost for Scottish football - Derek McInnes

Steven Gerrard finished his playing days with an 18-month spell at LA Galaxy

Previous Rangers managerial target Derek McInnes would welcome the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Ibrox as a "box office" boost for Scottish football.

Gerrard, 37, is having further conversations with Rangers after confirming positive initial talks.

"I think you're better to comment on these things once they have happened," said McInnes, 46.

"But the prospect of a global name like Steven Gerrard coming into the Scottish game can only be seen as a good thing."

Ex-Rangers midfielder McInnes rejected an offer to return to Ibrox in December, preferring to remain at Pittodrie.

And his side are three points ahead of Rangers and Hibernian in a three-way fight for second place in the Premiership.

On the prospect of facing Gerrard next season, McInnes added: "I would prefer it if he was a player because what a player he was, a fantastic leader of men for Liverpool and England. Obviously he has taken his first steps into coaching and maybe the management side of it.

"But I think there is a lot of good and positivity about Scottish football at the minute.

"There is a lot of good managers and a lot of high-profile managers, managers who have maybe managed at a higher level, and certainly Steven, if he was to come into it, on the back of his playing career, would certainly be a box office name.

"And that can only help the Scottish game, I'm sure."

'Important to enjoy the good days'

McInnes has been in charge of Aberdeen since 2013

Rangers appointed Graeme Murty until the end of the season following McInnes' decision to stay with the Dons but the former academy coach was removed from the post on Tuesday, with three league fixtures to go.

"I'm disappointed that another manager has lost his job," said McInnes, who faces home games with Hibs on Saturday and Rangers on Tuesday.

"Last week we had Jim Duffy [at Greenock Morton] and Graeme Murty losing their jobs. One starting out with his first job, Jim has been around the block but it's still equal sadness and disappointment when you see good people lose their jobs.

"But that's the nature of it, we all get into these things knowing that sometimes these things are very harsh and unfair on managers.

"It's important to enjoy the good days when you're managing as well as the tough times."