Callum Ainley: Crewe Alexandra midfielder signs contract extension

Callum Ainley has scored eight goals in his 99 appearances for Crewe

Crewe midfielder Callum Ainley has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Academy graduate Ainley has spent his entire career with the Railwaymen, making 99 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has featured in 51 games this season, scoring five goals.

Crewe are 16th in the table ahead of their final game of the season, 10 points above the relegation zone.