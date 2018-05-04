Leon Legge: Cambridge United defender to leave at end of season

Leon Legge could make his final Cambridge appearance against Port Vale on Saturday

Former Cambridge United captain Leon Legge will leave the League Two side when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club has announced.

The former Brentford centre-back, 32, joined the U's from Gillingham in 2015 and has played 123 times for the club.

He has not started a game since January because of a long-term shoulder injury.

"We wish Leon nothing but the best and are sure the Abbey faithful will give him a suitable farewell on Saturday," said head of football Ben Strang.

"Unfortunately at the stage of Leon's career he needs and deserves to be playing in this league, and similarly to the latter stages of this season, we don't feel that we are able to provide that."