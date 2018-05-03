Women's Premiership: Linfield thrash Portadown

Holders Linfield Ladies are three wins from three at the start of the new Irish Women's Premiership season.

The Blues remain two points clear at the top of the table after an 11-0 rout of Portadown with Kirsty McGuinness scoring four goals for the champions.

Celine Curtis scored both goals as Crusaders Strikers beat Cliftonville 2-1 at Solitude and Aoife Lennon scored a late equaliser as Glentoran and Sion Swifts drew 2-2.