League of Ireland Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v Derry City (Fri)

Aaron McEneff has scored nine goals for the Candystripes this season

Airtricity Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v Derry City Venue: Carlisle Grounds Date: Friday, 4 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels is warning his players their unbeaten run means they will be targeted by other clubs.

The Candystripes have gone 10 games without a loss and have moved up to fourth place in the Premier Division.

A win at bottom of the table Bray Wanderers on Friday could see Derry climb above Waterford into third spot.

"We cannot go down there and act as if we are favourites. We are not favourites," said Shiels ahead of his team's visit to the Carlisle Grounds.

A 3-0 win against Limerick on Monday helped Derry keep pace with the top three in the table but Shiels says their unbeaten streak will bring added pressure.

"The young players have to understand that when you're a Cork or a Dundalk, even a Shamrock Rovers or a Waterford player, if you're playing for one of those teams there comes a lot of pressure," added the Candystripes boss.

"Everybody is gunning to get you and now they're going to be facing those challenges.

"We're two points behind Waterford with a game in hand but Waterford have got great depth and great experience and if we could achieve that it would be fantastic to get in around them,"

Aaron McEneff has been a key component of Derry's success this season and Shiels has accepted the former Tottenham midfielder is likely to be targeted by English clubs if he can maintain his form.

"He's been top class. He's added a wee piece to his game and that can only help him," said Shiels.

"I'd really like him to get to England if it's possible. If he keeps playing the way he has been playing, he will go with my blessing without a doubt."