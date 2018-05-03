BBC Sport - Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea boss would welcome Cardiff promotion
Swansea boss wants Cardiff promotion
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal says it would be good for Wales if Cardiff City win promotion to join them in the Premier League.
Cardiff will clinch promotion if they win against Reading on Sunday, or match the result by closest rivals Fulham.
Swansea are battling relegation and face three last crucial games to stay up, beginning with a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.