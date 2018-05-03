Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg2Marseille0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Marseille

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15RamalhoBooked at 84mins
  • 5Caleta-CarBooked at 94mins
  • 17UlmerSubstituted forPongracicat 97'minutes
  • 8Samassekou
  • 4HaidaraBooked at 75mins
  • 14Berisha
  • 42SchlagerSubstituted forMinaminoat 84'minutes
  • 9Dabbur
  • 21GulbrandsenSubstituted forHwangat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 7Yabo
  • 13Wolf
  • 18Minamino
  • 19Hwang
  • 24Leitgeb
  • 34Pongracic

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 17SarrBooked at 35mins
  • 23RamiBooked at 57mins
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 18AmaviBooked at 100mins
  • 27LopezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 66'minutes
  • 8SansonSubstituted forRolandoat 101'minutes
  • 26Thauvin
  • 10PayetBooked at 84mins
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28GermainBooked at 77minsSubstituted forN'Jieat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 6Rolando
  • 14N'Jie
  • 15Sari
  • 22Sertic
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 40Escales
Referee:
Sergei Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away10
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Amadou Haidara.

Hand ball by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille).

Foul by Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Hand ball by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Foul by Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half Extra Time begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.

First Half Extra Time ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.

Hand ball by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.

Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Takumi Minamino.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Rolando replaces Morgan Sanson.

Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Attempt saved. Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Marin Pongracic replaces Andreas Ulmer.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Dimitri Payet (Marseille) because of an injury.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.

Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First Half Extra Time begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Marseille 0.

Attempt blocked. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.

Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valon Berisha with a cross.

