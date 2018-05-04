Carl Baker: Coventry City terminate midfielder's deal by mutual consent

Carl Baker has also played for Southport, Morecambe, Stockport, MK Dons and Portsmouth

Coventry City midfielder Carl Baker has left the club by mutual consent after failing to make an appearance in his second spell with the League Two side.

The 35-year-old, a former Sky Blues captain, rejoined in March on a pay-as-you-play contract following a spell playing for ATK in India.

He scored 28 goals in 182 appearances for the club between 2010-14.

"Carl worked hard with the medical team to try to get fit in time for the end of the season," said a club statement.