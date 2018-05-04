Derby County: Tom Huddlestone hopes to take boyhood club to Premier League

Tom Huddlestone made his senior debut for Derby in 2003

Tom Huddlestone says helping Derby County to the Premier League would fulfil unfinished business.

The midfielder, 31, is in his second spell with the Rams and hopes to go one better than a failed Championship play-off campaign in 2004-05.

"If you've come through an academy with a club, you've a lot of gratitude to them," he told BBC Radio Derby.

Because of their goal difference, a point against Barnsley on Sunday should secure Derby's play-off place.

"It would great to get this club to the Premier League," the former Tottenham and Hull player said.

"Despite losing at Burton last month, we knew it was still in our hands. Nobody had really taken advantage."

That defeat at Burton, followed by a loss at Middlesbrough, left Gary Rowett's side a point outside the play-offs with three games to play.

But, a come-from-behind win against automatic promotion contenders Cardiff at home and a hard-earned draw at Aston Villa, have put the Rams in sixth with a two-point cushion over Preston in seventh.

"That point at Villa has put us in a great position going into the last game," Huddlestone said.

"It gives us that bit of leeway, but we'll be going out to win the game. Throughout the season, we've fancied ourselves to beat anyone at home.

"Sunday will be a better game because both teams have got something to play for in different respects. That'll add to the occasion."