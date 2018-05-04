Barnsley: Jose Morais hopes Jose Mourinho text helps survival fight

Jose Morais was appointed Barnsley manager in February

Barnsley manager Jose Morais hopes a good luck text from friend Jose Mourinho will give his bid to keep the club in the Championship a boost.

Morais, 52, assisted Manchester United boss Mourinho at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

The Tykes are above the relegation zone on goal difference and finish their season at sixth-placed Derby on Sunday.

"Jose is always wishing me the best," Morais said. "He text to say, go with everything you feel and good luck."

Morais was appointed Barnsley head coach in February following Paul Heckingbottom's move to Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

When he took charge, the Tykes were inside the bottom three and without a win in five matches.

Their survival chances still looked bleak after a defeat by Heckingbottom's Leeds on 21 April left them two points adrift with three games to play.

But after missing the chance to narrow the deficit by losing their game in hand at Nottingham Forest, they moved out of the relegation zone with a home win against Brentford on Saturday.

"We've been playing against the odds for most of the season," Morais told BBC Radio Sheffield. "But, I believe it's possible to win against the odds.

"The season will end on Sunday, but whatever happens, I believe what we've done has been very good and the seeds are there for next season.

"My biggest wish for this game is that the players I believe in so much can show their potential and their best."