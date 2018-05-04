Alex Addai: Cheltenham Town sign winger from non-league

London-born Alex Addai can play up front as well as in midfield

League Two Cheltenham Town have signed winger Alex Addai on a one-year deal, starting from the end of this season.

The 24-year-old former Tottenham and Blackpool youngster has spent the past two years with non-league outfit Merstham, after a spell at Whitehawk.

"He is the quickest and most direct player at that level, with the most pace I have ever worked with," manager Gary Johnson told the club website.

"He came to our attention playing in non-league in London, like Mo (Eisa)."

Eisa, who arrived last summer from Greenwich Borough, is Cheltenham's top scorer this season, with 25 goals.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Robins confirmed that a fee has been agreed with another, unnamed club, to sell midfielder Harry Pell.

Pell, 26, will not travel with the Cheltenham squad for Saturday's final match of the season at Crewe while he discusses personal terms.

