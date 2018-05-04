BBC Sport - Harry Wilson on Liverpool, Wales and the wilderness years

Harry Wilson on Liverpool, Wales and the wilderness years

  • From the section Welsh

Harry Wilson speaks to BBC Sport Wales' Ian Hunt about his Wales return after four years in the international wilderness.

In 2013, aged 16 years and 207 days, Wilson became Wales' youngest player when he took the field against Belgium in a World Cup qualifier.

But he had to wait until March 2018 for his next international chance, when he played in the China Cup against the hosts - scoring a goal -and then against Uruguay.

The 21-year-old also shares his dream of playing first-team football for Liverpool following a successful loan spell with Hull City in the Championship.

Top Stories