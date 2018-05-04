Uwe Hunemeier: Brighton defender to return to former club SC Paderborn

Uwe Hunemeier will return to Paderborn after three seasons at Brighton

Brighton defender Uwe Hunemeier has agreed to join Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn next season.

The 32-year-old's deal at the Amex would have expired at the end of the season and he will return to the club he left for the Seagulls in 2015.

"Uwe has been an outstanding player and professional for this club since the day he arrived," Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.

Hunemeier has featured in just one Premier League match this season.

He played a key part in Brighton's promotion to the Premier League last season, but six of his seven appearances this season have come in cup competitions.

"While we're very sorry that he will leave us this summer, we completely understand his desire to play regularly," Hughton added.

"Fans will know about his performances on the pitch, but what they may not be aware of is his consummate professionalism in training and his lifestyle."

