Nathan Ake: Bournemouth boss expects interest in centre-back

Nathan Ake made a permanent move to Bournemouth in June 2017 from Chelsea

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he would not be surprised if there is interest in Nathan Ake, but thinks the defender is happy on the south coast.

Ake, 23, made his move to the Cherries permanent last summer for a reported £20m after a successful loan spell from Chelsea the previous season.

"Someone who's had the good season he has, who knows what might happen?" Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's not something I'm worried about right now, it's not in my mind."

The Netherlands international has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, after becoming Bournemouth's record signing when he joined in June 2017.

"Nathan's been excellent," Howe said. "We had a real fight to get him in the summer. His loan spell had really put him to the fore in terms of the spotlight and exposure."

With the 12th-placed Cherries' all but safe from relegation in their third Premier League campaign since promotion, Howe hopes Ake will opt to continue his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

"I think he's very happy here and sees the team and the club progressing," the 40-year-old added.