Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham have 'nothing to lose' in promotion race, says boss

Fulham are on a 23-game unbeaten run in the Championship

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic says Fulham have "nothing to lose" as they try to beat Cardiff to the second automatic promotion spot on the final day of the Championship season on Sunday.

Fulham go to Birmingham, while Neil Warnock's Bluebirds host Reading.

The Whites are a point behind Cardiff and must better their result if they are to avoid the play-offs.

"Definitely they are in a better position than us. Even if they lose, they can be promoted," said Jokanovic.

"Cardiff are not under my control, I cannot be nervous or think so much about them because I can do nothing.

"I cannot lose anything because we've never been second."

Fulham have moved up to second place on three occasions, but each time Cardiff have had at least one game in hand and moved back above the London side.

Both of their final-day opponents have something tangible to play for, with Birmingham and Reading each just two points above the bottom three and still not safe from relegation.

"If somebody offered me and my team to be in this position a few months ago, immediately I sign," Jokanovic told BBC Radio London.

"What I expect from Reading - they are Reading players, they are going to be competitive and try to defend the Reading crest.

"I need to be worried about my game, but definitely in the last moment I will try to know what's happening on the other pitch."