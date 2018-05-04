Cliftonville: Ryan Curran to join Reds from Ballinamallard

Curran was Ballinamallard's top scorer this season

Cliftonville have signed Ballinamallard United's Ryan Curran for next season.

The Reds have completed the capture of the versatile forward on the eve of the Irish Cup final against Coleraine.

The former Derry City and Finn Harps player scored 16 goals for the Mallards this season.

"When I first came into the Irish League, I always had it in the back of my mind that Cliftonville was the team I wanted to get to," said Curran of his decision to join the Solitude club.

Curran, who moved to Ferney Park after one year at Finn Harps, was Ballinamallard's top scorer this season but his goals were not enough to help them avoid relegation from the Premiership.

The Mallards finished on the foot of the table despite a 3-1 win against Glentoran on the final day of the season.

"It was a mixed season for me. Obviously it was very disappointing for Ballinamallard to be relegated but I did have quite a good year personally, it's just a shame we weren't able to stay up in the end," added Curran.

"I'm coming to Cliftonville now and I can't wait to be a part of things here.

"There were quite a few clubs who wanted me, which was nice from a personal point of view, and I had a few options available but, as soon as Barry Gray said he was interested in signing me, my mind was made up.

"It's an ambitious club with big plans and I want to be a part of that. Obviously it's the Irish Cup final tomorrow and it would be great if Cliftonville could win it - that would be the perfect start for me here."