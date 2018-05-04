Matthew Bates: Hartlepool United appoint interim boss as first-team manager

Matthew Bates has had two different spells as interim coach at Pools

Hartlepool United have named Matthew Bates as their permanent first-team manager after he led them to National League safety as interim boss.

Bates, 31, guided Pools to survival during a period of off-field uncertainty which culminated in Raj Singh's takeover at Victoria Park.

He was March's manager of the month after leading Pools on a five-match unbeaten run, and won six of 13 in all.

"I feel privileged to be named as manager," Bates said.

"As a young manager wanting to get on that ladder I don't think there is a better environment than there is here at the Vic right now.

"The new owners have come in and it's a fresh start for everyone."

Previous boss Craig Harrison left the club in February.

Former Sunderland academy boss Ged McNamee has been named first-team coach, while ex-Boro and Chelsea goalkeeper Ross Turnbull has been named goalkeeper coach.

Both worked on a voluntary basis before Bates' appointment, and will work to the new manager and director of football Craig Hignett under the new structure.

"At the end of the season things had really turned round and the staff worked really well together," Hignett said.

"Ged and Ross have been a big part of what has happened at the club so we're pleased to get them two secured as well as to have Matthew signed up as manager."