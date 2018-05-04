BBC Sport - Focus Predictions: James Bay on being mates with Alan Shearer and a big win for Spurs

James Bay's predictions and being pals with Shearer

Singer and Newcastle United fan James Bay tells BBC Sport how he became friends with club legend Alan Shearer and predicts a big win for Spurs over West Brom.

Watch James Bay take on Football Focus pundit Mark Lawrenson in the Premier League predictions game, Saturday 4th May, 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

James Bay's predictions and being pals with Shearer

Video

'Good luck with the sleepless nights' - managers react to Gerrard appointment

Video

Haye tried to kiss me - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dog walking helps me find solutions - Wagner

Video

Women's FA Cup final archive: Arsenal beat Chelsea in 2016

Video

Trophy would top off Chelsea season - Kirby

Video

Arsenal can compete 'with the right additions' - Wenger

Video

Froome 'grateful crash wasn't more serious'

Video

Top Stories