Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hamilton
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Rakish Bingham and Cedric Kipre
The Lanarkshire derby will be Motherwell's last match before their Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell have injury doubts over captain Carl McHugh and fellow midfielder Liam Grimshaw before Hamilton Academical's visit.

Defender Cedric Kipre and forward Curtis Main are also struggling for the final round of Premiership fixtures.

Richard Tait could return but James Scott, Andy Rose, George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer remain out.

Hamilton are all but safe, leading second bottom Partick Thistle by three points and 13 goals better off.

Midfielder Ali Crawford has confirmed he will be leaving Accies when his contract expires this summer.

STATISTICS

  • The Steelmen have lost only one of their last five games against Hamilton on home soil (W2 D2), however that defeat did come the last time the Accies visited Fir Park back in December (3-1).
  • Hamilton have won back-to-back Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell for the first time since September 2015. The Accies have never beaten the Steelmen in three consecutive games in the competition.
  • Motherwell have won one of their last nine games played on the final day in the top-flight (D2 L6), a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in the last game of the 2013-14 campaign.
  • Hamilton have lost just one of their six games played on the final day in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D1).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It will be a competitive game, there are bragging rights for the fans.

"We have had four games and won two each, so it will be bragging rights for the season but I have to weigh up that we have a small squad.

"It's a massive opportunity for people in a derby game that we have to go and compete and do well in."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "It will be about us doing what we do every single week and try to approach the game in the right manner to go and win.

"It is about doing our own job and trying to win the game, about us doing what we need to do and whatever happens elsewhere happens elsewhere.

"For us it is about making sure we are fully focused on trying to take three points.

"Obviously mathematically it is still not guaranteed but it would take a freak set of circumstances for anything but safety - which for us would obviously be great."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic372410373244982
2Aberdeen37217955371870
3Rangers372161071452669
4Hibernian371812757411666
5Kilmarnock371511114847156
6Hearts371213123938149
7Motherwell37129164049-945
8St Johnstone37129164152-1145
9Dundee37116203656-2039
10Hamilton3796224765-1833
11Partick Thistle3779213061-3130
12Ross County37610213961-2228
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport