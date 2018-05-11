Dundee v Partick Thistle

Dundee are safe and Thistle's best chance of survival now appears to be in the Premiership play-off final

Dundee defenders Steven Caulker and Josh Meekings are injury doubts for the Premiership visit of Partick Thistle.

Genseric Kusunga will likely come into the side, with Darren O'Dea suspended, while Sofien Moussa and Marcus Haber remain absent.

Callum Booth could be in the Thistle squad after missing recent games and Andy McCarthy is also in contention.

Niall Keown is both injured and suspended while Stuart Bannigan remains a long-term absentee.

STATISTICS

Dundee have won back-to-back games, Thistle have lost their last four

Partick have lost just one of their last four trips to Dens Park (W2 D1), however that defeat came on their last visit, in December.

Dee have won just one of their 11 games played on the final day in the Premiership (D1 L9), losing each of the previous four.

Partick Thistle ended last season with a 5-0 home defeat to Celtic in the penultimate game followed up by a 6-0 loss to Aberdeen.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I have read some comments from a number of players and of course (manager Alan Archibald) Archie and they know what is at stake and they will be coming to win.

"One of the comments was that a draw might not even be enough because they can't consider that Ross County won't win their game.

"They will be at it, but when a team plays with risk they leave themselves possibly a bit exposed, and that's where we looked dangerous against Ross County.

"Should we need to defend, we will do and then we will look to hit them on the break because when a team needs something so badly, then of course they will be a bit open and we have to be there to capitalise."

Partick Thistle defender Danny Devine: "Everyone's livelihoods are at stake so the boys are up for it.

"We know it hasn't been a good season but we know we have got it in the changing room to really go out there and show what we can do, because we haven't done it enough this year.

"We can't rely on favours, we need to do our job and make sure our attitude is right.

"I've never been in this situation before, it is a lot of pressure, but it's one I'm relishing. It's another big game. I think you just have to be positive and look forward to it.

"When we come in every day it's always a positive attitude and that starts with the manager. To hear him say that he believes in his players is good and can only give us a boost going into Saturday's game.

"The boys believe in themselves but we believe in each other."