Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Peterhead v Stenhousemuir (agg 0-2)
-
- From the section Scottish League One
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 14McLean
- 5McCrackenBooked at 37mins
- 22McIlduff
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 12Smith
- 18Brown
- 20Leitch
- 33GibsonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 9McAllister
- 10Belmokhtar
- 15Johnston
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 11Ferns
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 9Cook
- 10Scott
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Murray
- 15Halleran
- 16Dallas
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Paterson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
David McCracken (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David McCracken (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Simon Ferry.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Simon Ferry.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.