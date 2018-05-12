Women's Super League 1
Yeovil Town Ladies0Bristol City Women0

Yeovil Town Ladies v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 19Gauvain
  • 16Jackson
  • 5Cousins
  • 2Evans
  • 3Burridge
  • 14Miles
  • 9Heatherson
  • 27Evans
  • 18Pusey
  • 6Green

Substitutes

  • 7Sawyer
  • 13Howard
  • 15Lambe
  • 20Piggott
  • 24Buxton
  • 25Cochrane
  • 28Aldridge

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 21Turner
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 2Dykes
  • 16Estcourt
  • 20Biesmans
  • 14Palmer
  • 9Daniels
  • 29Farrow
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 4Matthews
  • 5Brown
  • 8Humphrey
  • 10Fergusson
  • 13Watson
  • 18Wilson

Live Text

Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Millie Turner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies15105037102735
2Man City Women15102342152732
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1584328161228
5Liverpool Ladies169162821728
6B'ham City Ladies168262617926
7Everton Ladies1642101924-514
8Bristol City Women1642101039-2914
9Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
10Yeovil Town Ladies160313145-443
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories