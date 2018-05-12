Women's Super League 1
Arsenal Women12:15Man City Women
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 18Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Nobbs
  • 20Janssen
  • 7van de Donk
  • 10Little
  • 23Mead
  • 11Miedema

Substitutes

  • 2Scott
  • 9Carter
  • 13Moorhouse
  • 15McCabe
  • 17O'Reilly
  • 28Ngunga
  • 29Cooke

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 12Stanway
  • 17Parris
  • 16Ross
  • 10Nadim

Substitutes

  • 2Jans
  • 4Middag
  • 7Lawley
  • 11Christiansen
  • 14Morgan
  • 22Emslie
  • 26Roebuck

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies15105037102735
2Man City Women15102342152732
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1584328161228
5Liverpool Ladies169162821728
6B'ham City Ladies168262617926
7Everton Ladies1642101924-514
8Bristol City Women1642101039-2914
9Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
10Yeovil Town Ladies160313145-443
