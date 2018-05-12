Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.
Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers (agg 0-0)
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5Gilfillan
- 4Pyper
- 3Swann
- 8Malcolm
- 10Smith
- 6Miller
- 7CoxBooked at 54minsSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
- 9SheerinBooked at 56mins
- 11Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14Hornby
- 15Luke
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Fotheringham
- 19Muirhead
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2RedfordSubstituted forLawrieat 75'minutes
- 4Ross
- 5WatsonBooked at 56mins
- 3Milne
- 8ScullyBooked at 45mins
- 10McManus
- 6Kelly
- 7Stott
- 9Megginson
- 11MassonSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Robertson
- 15Lawrie
- 16Strachan
- 17Park
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,762
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Dean Lawrie replaces Alan Redford.
Delay in match Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Smith (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Cove Rangers 2. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces David Cox.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alan Redford.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Jamie Masson.
Attempt missed. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Cove Rangers 2. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 2.
Booking
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.