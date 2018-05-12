Scottish League Two - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Cowdenbeath3Cove Rangers2

Cowdenbeath v Cove Rangers (agg 0-0)

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Gilfillan
  • 4Pyper
  • 3Swann
  • 8Malcolm
  • 10Smith
  • 6Miller
  • 7CoxBooked at 54minsSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
  • 9SheerinBooked at 56mins
  • 11Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14Hornby
  • 15Luke
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 19Muirhead

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2RedfordSubstituted forLawrieat 75'minutes
  • 4Ross
  • 5WatsonBooked at 56mins
  • 3Milne
  • 8ScullyBooked at 45mins
  • 10McManus
  • 6Kelly
  • 7Stott
  • 9Megginson
  • 11MassonSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Lawrie
  • 16Strachan
  • 17Park
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,762

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Gilfillan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Dean Lawrie replaces Alan Redford.

Delay in match Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonny Smith (Cove Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 3, Cove Rangers 2. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces David Cox.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Alan Redford.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jonny Smith replaces Jamie Masson.

Attempt missed. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Cove Rangers 2. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Eric Watson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Cove Rangers 2.

Booking

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Eric Watson (Cove Rangers).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

