Weekend Premiership & play-off matches

Live updates followed by match reports from Saturday's Scottish Premiership and promotion/relegation play-off matches.

Kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated

Saturday

Premiership

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical (12:30)

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Championship play-off semi-finals

Dumbarton v Arbroath (agg 2-1)

Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic (agg 0-2)

League One play-off semi-finals

Peterhead v Stirling Albion (agg 1-0)

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir (agg 1-1)

League Two play-off final first leg

Cove Rangers v Cowdenbeath

Sunday's Premiership preview

Hearts v Celtic (12:15)

Friday's Premiership report

Partick Thistle 1-1 Ross County

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport