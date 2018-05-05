Weekend Premiership & play-off matches
-
- From the section Scottish
Live updates followed by match reports from Saturday's Scottish Premiership and promotion/relegation play-off matches.
Kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated
Saturday
Premiership
Dundee 1-0 Hamilton Academical (12:30)
Championship play-off semi-finals
Dumbarton v Arbroath (agg 2-1)
Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic (agg 0-2)
League One play-off semi-finals
Peterhead v Stirling Albion (agg 1-0)
Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir (agg 1-1)
League Two play-off final first leg