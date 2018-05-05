In photos: Irish Cup final

  • From the section Irish
Cliftonville's fans were hoping to see their side win the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979 when they took on Coleraine at Windsor Park
Cliftonville's fans were hoping to see their side win the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979 when they took on Coleraine at Windsor Park
Coleraine's supporters were back at the National Stadium hoping for better fortune than the 3-0 defeat by Linfield in the 2017 final
Coleraine's supporters were back at the National Stadium hoping for better fortune than the 3-0 defeat by Linfield in the 2017 final
Jay Donnelly of Cliftonville in possession as Coleraine's Stephen Dooley moves in to challenge
Jay Donnelly of Cliftonville in possession as Coleraine's Stephen Dooley moves in to challenge
Coleraine's Stephen Dooley was carried off after sustaining an ankle injury during the first half
Dooley was carried off after sustaining an ankle injury during the first half
Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell attempts to escape the clutches of Cliftonville opponent Conor McDonald
Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell attempts to escape the clutches of Cliftonville opponent Conor McDonald
Cliftonville's Tomas Cosgrove competes with Jamie McGonigle of Coleraine during the first ever Irish Cup final between the clubs
There were no goals during the first half of the first ever Irish Cup final between Coleraine and Cliftonville
Darren McCauley fired Coleraine in to a 49th-minute lead with a brilliant first-time shot
Darren McCauley fired Coleraine in to a 49th-minute lead with a brilliant first-time shot
It was a 20th goal of the season for Coleraine's McCauley
It was a 20th goal of the season for Coleraine's McCauley
Rory Donnelly's close-range goal made it 1-1 in the 55th minute
Rory Donnelly's close-range goal made it 1-1 in the 55th minute
Former Linfield striker Aaron Burns came on as a substitute and scored to put Coleraine 2-1 up
Former Linfield striker Aaron Burns came on as a substitute and scored to put Coleraine 2-1 up

Top Stories