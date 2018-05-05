In photos: Irish Cup final 5 May From the section Irish Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44016218 Read more about sharing. Cliftonville's fans were hoping to see their side win the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979 when they took on Coleraine at Windsor Park Coleraine's supporters were back at the National Stadium hoping for better fortune than the 3-0 defeat by Linfield in the 2017 final Jay Donnelly of Cliftonville in possession as Coleraine's Stephen Dooley moves in to challenge Dooley was carried off after sustaining an ankle injury during the first half Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell attempts to escape the clutches of Cliftonville opponent Conor McDonald There were no goals during the first half of the first ever Irish Cup final between Coleraine and Cliftonville Darren McCauley fired Coleraine in to a 49th-minute lead with a brilliant first-time shot It was a 20th goal of the season for Coleraine's McCauley Rory Donnelly's close-range goal made it 1-1 in the 55th minute Former Linfield striker Aaron Burns came on as a substitute and scored to put Coleraine 2-1 up