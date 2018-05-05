European qualification: Premier League sides set to discover their fate

Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata have fired their respective teams to the brink of Champions League qualiciation

With the Premier League title wrapped up, there is still the matter of European qualification to sort out.

We break down who can qualify for what from England's top flight.

Who has qualified for Champions League?

The top four in the Premier League will qualify for the group stage of next season's Champions League.

Champions Manchester City and second-placed Manchester United are the only two teams to have done so already, as they are guaranteed a top-four finish.

Liverpool will confirm their Champions League place if they beat Chelsea on Sunday. A draw is probably also good enough, because of their far superior goal difference over the Blues.

Tottenham will confirm their Champions League place if they beat West Brom on Saturday and Chelsea fail to win on Sunday, which would also mean the Blues are out of contention.

What if Liverpool win Champions League?

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final away to Roma on Wednesday

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, 26 May - the winners will automatically qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.

If Liverpool win the final and finish in the top four of the Premier League, England will still only have four teams in next season's Champions League, with the Reds' spot for winning the tournament handed to the champions of the Czech Republic top division.

If Liverpool win the final and finish outside the top four, there will be five English teams in next season's Champions League - the top four in the Premier League, plus Liverpool, will all go straight into the group stage.

Who qualifies for Europa League?

The three English spots for the Europa League are generally given to the FA Cup winners, Carabao Cup winners and the fifth-placed team in the Premier League.

The fifth-placed team and FA Cup winner will go straight into the group stage, with the Carabao Cup winner having to go through a two-legged play-off.

But the spot for winning the FA Cup will go to the sixth-placed Premier League team, because FA Cup finalists Manchester United and Chelsea have already guaranteed European qualification through their league position.

Manchester City won the League Cup for a fifth time in February before clinching the Premier league title in April

Similarly, the spot for winning the Carabao Cup will go to the seventh-placed team in the Premier League, because Manchester City won the Carabao Cup and are guaranteed to be in the Champions League.

Arsenal can secure sixth place and a spot in the group stage if they beat Burnley on Sunday.

Burnley need one more point to confirm their place in seventh and a Europa League play-off, but can still overhaul the Gunners in sixth if they win on Sunday.