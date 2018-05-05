Premier League stats: Shaqiri, Noble, Pereyra, Perez

Patrick van Aanholt's goal for Crystal Palace saw Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League come to an end.

Stoke became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season and West Brom's last-gasp win kept alive their survival hopes while Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Watford secured their top-flight status.

Here are some of the best stats from the penultimate weekend of the Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace are mathematically safe from relegation and are therefore the first top-flight team since Liverpool in the 1899-1900 season to avoid the drop despite losing their first seven matches of the season.

Xherdan Shaqiri's free-kick gave Stoke the lead, meaning that of players with at least 15 Premier League goals, no player has scored a higher percentage from outside the box than the Swiss midfielder (67%, level with David Ginola's 14/21).

Stoke have failed to win any of the four Premier League matches they've gone in at half-time ahead under Paul Lambert (D2 L2).

Swansea have conceded the opening goal in 22 of their Premier League games this season, a joint-high figure along with Bournemouth.

Only Huddersfield (19) have failed to score in more Premier League games this season than Swansea (17).

West Ham have scored in each of their past 11 away Premier League games, their longest scoring run in the top-flight since December 1966 (14 games).

Mark Noble scored his 37th Premier League goal; only two players have scored more for the Hammers (Paolo Di Canio 47, Carlton Cole 41), with Trevor Sinclair also on 37.

Roberto Pereyra has scored three goals in his past five Premier League games - more than he'd managed in his previous 29 in the competition (two).

Newcastle's winless top-flight run at Watford extended to eight games (W0 D4 L4) - only at Wimbledon (10) have they played more without victory.

Ayoze Perez has scored four goals in his past six Premier League games and is now Newcastle's outright top Premier League scorer for the season with six.

West Brom are the only non 'big-six' side to avoid defeat against two 'big-six' sides in the Premier League this season (W1 D1 v Spurs, D2 v Liverpool).

Jake Livermore has scored two goals in his past three Premier League games for West Brom after failing to score in his first 46 for the club.

More you might be interested in: