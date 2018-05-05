Ghana defender Rahman returns to Schalke squad after injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman injured his knee at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana defender Baba Rahman returned to Schalke's squad for their game at Augsburg on Saturday, more than a year after suffering a serious injury whilst on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Rahman, who is on loan from Chelsea, did not play in the 2-1 victory and has yet to feature this season after injuring his knee in January 2017.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco, said Schalke are hoping to see the 23-year-old Ghana international back in action soon.

"Baba is getting better and the stability of his knee is looking good," said Tedesco.

"He's completing a lot of sessions."

Rahman, who cost Chelsea £21.7m in August 2015, made his Chelsea debut in the Champions League and went on to make 23 appearances for the Blues.

His spell in West London was cut short after manager Antonio Conte agreed to loan him to Schalke at the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

He made 13 appearances as Schalke finished 10th in Germany's top flight, before returning back to the Bundesliga club on loan again in January 2017 until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Black Star made 51 appearances for Bundesliga side Augsburg before moving to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal in summer 2015.

A former youth international, Rahman made his senior debut for Ghana against Togo in September 2014 and has been capped 24 times.

He played in the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.