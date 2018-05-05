BBC Sport - Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson sympathises for relegated Stoke after Palace win
Hodgson sympathises for relegated Stoke after Palace win
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the Eagles deserved their win against Stoke which sealed the Potters' relegation to the Championship.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 5 May, at 22:25 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.